France’s New CO’Met Multifunctional Venue Complex Celebrates Grand Opening

FRANCE (CelebrityAccess) – A new indoor arena designed for the French venue market opened in full this weekend in Orléans. The CO’Met, a 4-in-1 multi-functional venue complex, opened its 10,000-capacity indoor arena for the first time over the weekend, hosting the French national handball team for a mini-tournament ahead of the sport’s World Cup.

The CO’Met boasts four venues that can be reconfigured for various events, including sports, conferences, conventions, concerts, and more. The €150m venue is the first in the French market to offer an ample, multifunctional space away from the bright lights of Paris. In addition to the indoor arena, the CO’Met has a congress center (1,000-capacity), an exhibition hall, and a 6,700-capacity music and cultural hall called the Zenith.

The upcoming events include an ATP Challenger tournament, games featuring the French basketball and volleyball teams, and ice sports. The venue, which incorporates a sports performance center, will also serve as a preparation venue for athletes and teams ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The Orléans Metropolitan Council owns the complex, which is operated by GL Events. Also included in the sales and programming operations is the Oak View Group (OVG). The venue was designed in a way to be able to hold numerous events all at the same time. Design and construction were by Bouygues Construction, architect Jacques Ferrier, and Populous.