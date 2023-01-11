Co-CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) – Stephanie McMahon Resigns

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Stephanie McMahon, daughter of Vince McMahon and Co-CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), announced Tuesday (January 10) that she is resigning from the company.

McMahon announced the news via a statement posted to her official social media. She had taken a leave of absence from WWE in 2022 that was cut short when she was asked to serve as the Co-CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of Directors due to her dad being investigated for allegations of sexual misconduct and hush-money agreements paid over alleged affairs with former WWE employees. In addition, Vince stepped down and retired in July 2022 but, just a week ago, reinstated himself as Executive Chairman of the Board, utilizing his power as the majority shareholder.

She writes, “I am confident WWE is in the perfect place to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders.”

She also states, “WWE is in such a strong position that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation.”

As a result, the company is left in the hands of Vince, her co-CEO Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer (CCO) Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who also happens to be her husband of nearly two decades. They have three daughters born in 2006, 2008, and 2010.

You can take a look at Stephanie’s complete statement below.

With Stephanie’s exit, Khan now becomes the only CEO of WWE. Her father, Vince, expressed his support for his daughter in a statement.

“First, I’d like to express my full support for Stephanie’s personal decision. I’ll forever be grateful that she offered to step in during my absence, and I’m truly proud of the job she did co-leading WWE. Stephanie has always been the ultimate ambassador for our company, and her decades of contributions have left an immeasurable impact on our brand.”

Vince’s daughter has always been a face in WWE since she was young, sometimes alongside her brother, Shane McMahon. Shane is no longer involved with WWE, announcing his retirement in February 2022. Stephanie began modeling at 13, appearing in WWE merchandise catalogs. She attended Boston University and graduated in 1998. Shortly after, she began working in the WWE offices and was promoted to Executive Vice President, Creative, in 2007. She eventually became Chief Brand Officer (CBO) before taking on the role of Co-CEO and chairwoman.