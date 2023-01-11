Boston Calling 2023 Announces Lineup – Foo Fighters To Headline

ALLSTON (CelebrityAccess) – The Boston Calling Music Festival announced the lineup for the 2023 edition on Tuesday (January 10). The fest is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, from Friday, May 26 until Sunday, May 28, at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, MA.

The Foo Fighters (Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee) will kick off the festivities with a headlining performance on Friday. It will be the iconic band’s first live performance of 2023, and their live comeback on stage since hosting the tribute shows for late drummer Taylor Hawkins. The band is also set to headline at Bonnaroo and Sonic Temple.

Other headliners for the music festival include the Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs, Paramore, The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, and Queens of the Stone Age. Other acts confirmed are The National, Bleachers, Maren Morris, The Linda Lindas, The Flaming Lips, Niall Horan, and more.

Tickets go on sale Thursday (January 12) via the festival’s official website, with general admission starting at $299 and VIP passes for $949.