Report: Nicki Minaj In Talks With Potential New Managers

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Femcee Nicki Minaj is meeting with new managers. As of press time, sources close to the situation state Melissa Ruderman at Range Media Partners is the frontrunner, as reported by Billboard.

Last year, Minaj announced she would manage her career after leaving Irving Azoff’s Full Stop Management in 2021 and a short stay with Wassim “Sal” Slaiby at SALXCO, whose roster includes The Weeknd, Doja Cat, French Montana, and others. Before Azoff, Minaj was managed by Gee Roberson and Cortez Bryant at Blueprint/Maverick Management.

Range Media Partners boasts clients such as Jack Harlow, Cordae, Midland, and others. In addition, Ruderman’s roster includes Mariah Carey. Range Media was launched in 2019 by former Entertainment One Chief Strategy Officer Peter Micelli and a host of former CAA, WME, and UTA agents. In July 2021, Range Music was formed, a record label under the Range Media umbrella in partnership with Virgin Music and Artist Label Services.

Although numerous outlets report that Minaj has already signed with Ruderman, her representative told Billboard, “Nicki is currently in discussions with management companies and has not yet partnered with anyone.” Ruderman chimed in with her own statement, “I have not partnered with Nicki Minaj.”

Minaj has not released a full-length album since 2018, but she dropped several singles in 2022 from her Greatest Hits album, Queen Radio: Volume I, with “Super Freaky Girl” hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She has two No. 1 albums under her belt with Pink Friday and Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded.