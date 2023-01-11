Phish Announces Short West Coast Tour For April 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The jam band known as Phish announced Tuesday (January 10) a short west coast tour for April 2023.

Coming off of their 2022 New Years Eve sold-out run at Madison Square Garden, they will perform two nights at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, three nights at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre, and end with their first-ever three-night stand at LA’s Hollywood Bowl.

Ticket requests are now underway HERE and will continue until Monday (January 16). Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday (January 20).

Before the band heads for the West, they return to Mexico for the 6th edition of Phish: Riviera Maya from February 23 – 26, taking place at the Moon Palace Cancun.

PHISH – LIVE 2023

FEBRUARY

23 – Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

24 – Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

25 – Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

26 – Riviera Maya, Cancún, MX – Moon Palace Cancún (SOLD OUT)

APRIL

14 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

15 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

17 – Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA

18 – Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA

19 – Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA

21 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

22 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

23 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA