Hank Williams Jr. Announces 2023 Tour With Special Guest Old Crow Medicine Show

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Singer, songwriter, and Country Music royalty Hank Williams Jr. announced Tuesday (January 10) he will hit the road in 2023 alongside special guest Old Crow Medicine Show.

The Live Nation-produced tour starts May 12 at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, hitting Tampa, Cincinnati, and more before wrapping up at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford on August 26th. Tickets go on sale Friday (January 13) via Livenation.com.

HANK WILLIAMS JR. 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri May 12 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Sat May 13 – Orange Beach, AL – The Amphitheater At The Wharf

Fri May 19 – Tampa, FL – Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat May 20 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 9 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sat Jun 10 – Burgettstown, PA (Pittsburgh)– The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Jun 16 – Maryland Heights, MO (St. Louis) – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 17 – Noblesville, IN (Indianapolis) – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Jul 7 – Ridgefield, WA (Portland) – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sat Jul 8 – Auburn, WA (Seattle) – White River Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 14 – Nampa, ID (Boise) – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Fri Jul 21 – Irvine, CA – Fivepoint Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 22 – Murphys, CA – Ironstone Amphitheatre^

Fri Aug 25 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 26 – Gilford, NH – Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

^Old Crow Medicine Show not appearing on this date