Eric Church Announces The Outsiders Revival Tour With Guests Jelly Roll, Elle King, Whiskey Myers, & More

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Eric “The Chief” Church, winner of Billboard’s 2022 Top Country Tour award, is hitting the road in 2023, and he’s bringing some of his best friends with him on The Outsiders Revival Tour.

Chief is doing it differently this time, hitting outdoor venues throughout the summer. Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Elle King, and many more are joining him as special guests on varying dates.

“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down, being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively,” shared Church. “Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”

The Live Nation-produced trek kicks off June 22 and will hit 26 cities across North America. Tickets go on sale for all dates on Friday (January 20) via Ticketmaster.com. The Church Choir fan club members on-sale begin Tuesday (January 17).

Eric Church 2023 Tour Dates

* denotes festival dates

April 14* Fort Lauderdale, Fla. / Fort Lauderdale Beach Park Tortuga Music Festival

June 16* Central Point, Ore. / Jackson County Expo Rogue Music Fest

June 17* Santa Rosa, Calif. / Sonoma County Fairgrounds Country Summer Music Festival

June 22 Milwaukee, Wisc. / American Family Insurance Amphitheater Elle King

June 23 Detroit, Mich. / Pine Knob Music Theatre Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 24 Cleveland, Ohio / Blossom Music Center Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays

June 30 Charleston, S.C. / Credit One Stadium Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade

July 1 Virginia Beach, Va. / Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade

July 7 Toronto, Ontario / Budweiser Stage Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 8 Pittsburgh, Pa. / The Pavilion at Star Lake Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints

July 14 Cincinnati, Ohio / Riverbend Music Center Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline

July 15 St. Louis, Mo. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline

July 23 Minot, N.D. / North Dakota State Fair

July 28 Dallas, Texas / Dos Equis Pavilion Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

July 29 Austin, Texas / Germania Insurance Amphitheater Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard

Aug. 4 Raleigh, N.C. / Coastal Credit Union Music Park Cody Jinks

Aug. 5 Bristow, Va. / Jiffy Lube Live Cody Jinks

Aug. 11 Indianapolis, Ind. / Ruoff Music Center Cody Jinks

Aug. 12 Chicago, Ill. / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Cody Jinks

Aug. 13* Des Moines, Iowa / Iowa State Fairgrounds Iowa State Fair, Jackson Dean

Aug. 18 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 19 Orange Beach, Ala. / The Wharf Amphitheater Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean

Aug. 25 Holmdel, N.J. / PNC Bank Arts Center Whiskey Myers

Aug. 26 Philadelphia, Pa. / Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Whiskey Myers

Sept. 8 Portland, Ore. / RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 9 George, Wash. / Gorge Amphitheatre Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 15 Albuquerque, N.M. / Isleta Amphitheater Paul Cauthen, Hailey Whitters

Sept. 16 Phoenix, Ariz. / Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Jelly Roll, Paul Cauthen

Sept. 22 Atlanta, Ga. / Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers

Sept. 23 Charlotte, N.C. / PNC Music Pavilion Whiskey Myers

Sept. 29 West Palm Beach, Fla. / iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers

Sept. 30 Tampa, Fla. / MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Whiskey Myers

Oct. 7* Bristol, Tenn. / Bristol Motor Speedway Country Thunder Bristol