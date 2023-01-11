Primary Wave Music Announces New Promotions To Kick Off 2023

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Primary Wave Music (PWM) is kicking off the new year by announcing today (January 11) the promotions of Catie Monck, Samantha Rhulen, and Lexi Todd. PWM states all three women have been an integral part of the company’s growth in 2022, which saw an investment of $2 billion from Brookfield Asset Management and over $300 million worth of deals. All are based out of New York.

Monck and Rhulen move into Senior Vice President (SVP) roles in Publicity and Business and Legal Affairs, while Todd moves into a Vice President (VP) position.

“Each of these three extraordinary partners has been instrumental in the successes of Primary Wave over the past few years,” said Larry Mestel, CEO & Founder of Primary Wave Music. He says, “It has been a pleasure watching Catie, Sam, and Lexi continuously grow and succeed. I am thrilled to see each of them step into expanded roles and remain pivotal assets to our company.”

Rhulen has been with PWM for five years and has been critical in negotiating and closing deals for all three of the company’s funds. As SVP of Business & Legal Affairs, Rhulen will continue to play an integral part in overseeing PWM’s collection of catalogs. In addition, she will remain focused on handling acquisitions and supervising asset management and exploitation, content development and branding. In 2022, Rhulen closed deals totaling over $250 million with Martina McBride, Julian Casablancas from the Strokes, Def Leppard, and others.

Todd and Monck both joined PWM in 2016. Todd joined as a legal intern and is now one of the youngest VPs in PWM’s history. Monck was hired as the Director of Publicity before being promoted to VP in 2019.

Todd will expand her role beyond legal and business affairs to business development and operations. She will continue to run point on music acquisitions and advise on matters relating to music publishing, artist management, film and TV, recorded music, content development, asset management, marketing and branding. Todd has been pivotal in closing new acquisitions totaling over $135 million.

Monck has supervised publicity and media communications across the publishing and management sectors. She will continue to helm the publicity department, managing and overseeing all corporate and artist publicity across PWM’s entire roster. In addition, she’s been a critical factor in assisting with new acquisitions, investments, and brand and content deals.