Brian Harrah Tapped For Chief Marketing Post At Notes Live

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Notes Live, a music venue and hospitality provider announced the hire of industry veteran Brian Harrah for the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer.

In his new post, Harrah will oversee marketing, ticketing, and booking operations for all Notes Live venues and restaurants and will play a role in negotiations with promoter partners for calendar bookings at Note Live properties.

According to Notes Live, Harrah will be based in Colorado Springs and report directly to Notes Live CEO and Chairman JW Roth.

Harrah joins the company from AEG Presents, where he served as Senior Director of Marketing for the company’s owned and operated amphitheater in Northern California, as well as marketing for AEG Presents regional touring acts.

His previous industry gigs include Live Nation, where he started as a coordinator in 2011 before working his way up to Marketing Director in the North American Touring department.

He also spent two years as VP Marketing at Synergy Global Entertainment starting in 2017.

He also has experience as a touring musician, who was formerly signed to Geffen / Interscope Records.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Notes Live team. To be able to take my experience and help mold the Entertainment Division of the company is a dream come true. I look forward to the future and being able to provide fans with a new one-of-a-kind experience within our developing venues and restaurants,” said Harrah.

“Brian brings a wealth of experience and expertise in marketing and brand awareness to his role as the first Chief Marketing Officer at Notes Live. With a background in music and marketing, he is perfectly poised to oversee the development and growth of the company’s venues and restaurants. As Notes Live looks towards a public offering in the coming year, Brian will be a valuable asset in negotiations with promoter partners and ensuring the success of the company’s ticketing and booking operations,” added his new boss, JW Roth.