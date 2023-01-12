Elvis Presley’s Only Daughter, Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Singer Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the rock pioneer Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning (January 12) due to suffering a cardiac arrest in her Los Angeles home. Just a few hours later, Priscilla announced her death via social media. She was 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.”

According to People, EMTs responded to Lisa Marie’s home in Calabasas for a possible cardiac arrest just two days after attending the Golden Globes with Priscilla and actor Austin Butler. Butler received a trophy for his portrayal of Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s movie Elvis.

Born in Memphis, TN, on February 1, 1968, she was raised in TN before relocating to Los Angeles with Priscilla at four due to her parent’s divorce. Elvis passed away in August 1977, followed by her grandparents, becoming the sole heir of her father and inheriting Graceland.

She married musician Danny Keough in 1988 and welcomed daughter Riley in 1989 and son Benjamin in 1992. The couple divorced in May 1994.

Nearly a month later, she married singer and global superstar Michael Jackson. That lasted for two years ending in 1996.

In 2002, Lisa Marie married actor Nicholas Cage during a secret Hawaiian ceremony on the 25th anniversary of Elvis’ death. It was short-lived, however, when the couple called it quits four months later.

Lisa Marie’s final marriage was to Michael Lockwood in 2006, with whom she welcomed twin daughters, Harper and Finley, in 2008. The couple separated in 2016, and their divorce became final in 2021. Since then, Lockwood and Lisa Marie have been fighting in litigation over custody of the twins.

Lisa Marie lost her only son Benjamin on what would have been his 28th birthday – July 12, 2020. Lisa Marie wrote on Instagram regarding his death, “My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day.”

A singer, she released three albums, To Whom It May Concern (2003), So What (2005), and Storm & Grace (2012).

She is preceded in death by her father, Elvis and son Benjamin. She is survived by her mother, and three daughters, Riley, Harper, and Finley.

RIP