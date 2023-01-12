Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the rock pioneer Elvis Presley, was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Thursday.

The news, first reported by TMZ, was confirmed by Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla Presley via social media: “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy during this time.”

According to TMZ, sources said Presley was found unconscious at her Los Angeles home on Thursday and was taken to an area hospital where she is intensive care after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Additional details about Presley’s condition have not been announced by the family.