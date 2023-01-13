Insomniac, Sixthman, and Vibee Team Up For First-Ever ‘edsea’ Cruise – The Electric Daisy Carnival Brand At Sea

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Insomniac, a leading producer of live events and globally-known immersive concert experiences on land and at sea, announced Thursday (January 12) its partnership with Vibee and Sixthman for the debut voyage of edsea. The cruise departs Miami on November 4 and returns on November 8. The onboard entertainment will be announced in the coming months.

edSea will set sail for four nights on Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Joy – turning the ship into a premium music festival experience based upon the colorful paradise of the electronic dance music festival, Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC). The Norwegian Joy will depart from Miami and sail to Nassau for an island party, followed by a visit to the private island of Great Stirrup Cay. Eight marine-themed stages will provide the music for the dual festival/cruise experience, presenting top tastemakers from the electronic music genre – taking the beloved EDC from land to sea.

The Norwegian Joy offers five cabin options: Interior Rooms, Ocean View Rooms, Balcony Rooms, Suites, and the highly exclusive Haven Suites. This premium offering entails luxurious accommodations on the ship’s top decks, complete with personal butler service, 24-hour concierge service, and a private sun deck. Cabin reservations for the inaugural EDSea may be reserved during the presale period beginning January 17. The general one sale begins January 27 – if not sold out.