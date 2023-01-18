Tenasie Courtright Named Creative Coordinator at Jody Williams Songs

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Jody Williams Songs (JWS) announced today (January 18) the hiring of Tenasie Courtright as the new Creative Coordinator.

A Belmont University graduate with a degree in Music Business, Courtright previously worked as a brand ambassador for Simple Logistics Solutions in Nashville. Originally from Las Vegas, she has been a Nashville resident for ten years.

“Tenasie’s enthusiasm for our roster is certainly impressive,” shares Nina Fisher, Senior Director, Creative at JWS. “She has an infectious spirit and a keen eye for detail. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our new team member.”

“The opportunity to work with and learn from Jody, Nina, and the songwriters at JWS is a dream come true,” adds Courtright.” “My desire to grow professionally in the publishing business has found the perfect home.”

JWS, a joint venture with Warner Chappell Music (WCM), represents a talented roster including Ashley McBryde, Driver Williams, Vince Gill, and Jason Nix, among many others in the area of writer management.