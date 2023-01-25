Adult Swim Parts Ways With Rick & Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Justin Roiland, executive producer and co-creator of animated series such as Adult Swim’s “Rick & Morty” has been fired by the network in the wake of domestic violence charges.

“Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland. Rick & Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on season 7,” Adult Swim announced on Tuesday.

It is unclear how the series will proceed without Roiland, who co-created the popular animated show, and also provides the voice for many of the series’ central characters, including the titular Rick and Morty.

Roiland’s firing follows NBC News report on January 12th that Roiland had been charged in a domestic violence case in 2020 involving a woman he was alleged to be dating at the time.

He later pleaded not guilty to one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit, NBC News reported.

An attorney representing Roiland maintains his client’s innocence, telling Yahoo! News: “It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been. To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the district attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence. We look forward to clearing Justin’s name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible.”