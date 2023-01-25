Blues Traveler Announces Spring Tour & ‘Live and Acoustic: Fall of 1997’ Limited Edition Double LP

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Six-time over platinum rockers Blues Traveler has announced a series of 2023 tour dates along with a new limited edition double LP, Live and Acoustic: Fall of 1997 to be released this spring.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of their successful 2022 35th Anniversary Tour run. For the upcoming shows, the band will perform the hits that have defined their 36-year career, including songs from their latest Grammy-nominated album, Traveler’s Blues.

The Spring tour will kick off Tuesday, April 25 at the Fox Theatre in Hutchinson, KS, and run through the end of May.

Audiences can also expect to hear the band’s Billboard-topping smash singles like “Hook” and “But Anyway,” as well as their new, jam-infused renditions of some of their favorite classic blues songs, originally recorded by artists such as Aretha Franklin, Freddie King, Big Mama Thornton, and Little Willie John.

“This limited-edition double LP is a selection of many of the highlights from our legendary 1997 fall tour that produced the only acoustic sets in the original Blues Traveler lineup, including our beloved friend and bassist, Bobby Sheehan ever played on tour,” said Guitarist Chan Kinchla. “These previously unheard and uncirculated tracks are remastered from the original 2-track soundboard recordings for the ultimate Blues Traveler live and acoustic experience.”

Live and Acoustic: Fall of 1997 captures moments from the band’s historic acoustic performances, with the release doubling as a 25th-anniversary celebration of the ensemble’s late-’90s live delivery.

Blues Traveler 2023 Tour:

Tuesday, April 25 Fox Theatre Hutchinson, KS

Wednesday, April 26 The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, OK

Friday. April 28 Crystal Grand Music Theatre Wisconsin Dells, WI

Saturday, April 29 Brown County Event Center Nashville, IN

Sunday, April 30 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

Tuesday, May 2 Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) Bowling Green, KY

Wednesday, May 3 Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY

Friday. May 5 Montgomery PAC Montgomery, AL

Saturday, May 6 Cullman Strawberry Festival Cullman, AL

Friday, May 12 The National Richmond, VA

Sunday, May 14 Sherman Theatre Stroudsburg, PA

Tuesday, May 16 Tarrytown Music Hall Tarrytown, NY

Wednesday, May 17 Lynn Auditorium Lynn, MA

Saturday, May 20 The Concert Venue At Harrah’s Atlantic City, NJ

Sunday, May 21 Tap NY @ Bethel Wood Center For The Arts Bethel, NY

Tuesday, May 23 Waterville Opera House Waterville, ME

Wednesday, May 24 Flying Monkey Plymouth, NH