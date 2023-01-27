Appellate Court Upholds Ruling That Live Nation & Rapper Jeezy Not Responsible For 2014 Shooting Fatality

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA (CelebrityAccess) – A California appellate court upheld the original verdict that rapper Jeezy and Live Nation (LN) are not accountable for the 2014 shooting fatality that happened backstage after a show by fellow Hip-Hop star, Wiz Khalifa in Mountain View, CA, reports Billboard.

In August 2014, concert promoter Eric Johnson Jr. was shot backstage at Shoreline Amphitheatre while Khalifa was on his Under the Influence of Music Tour with Jeezy as a support act. Johnson was transported to a local hospital from the venue where he succumbed to his injuries the following day.

During the subsequent police investigation, Jeezy’s tour bus was searched where an assault rifle was found. Jeezy was arrested for possession of an illegal weapon along with members of his entourage. In December of the same year, the charges were dropped against Jeezy and his fellow touring members as DNA evidence proved none had touched the gun.

In 2015, Johnson’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Def Jam and LN, with Jeezy later added in 2017. The family claimed the rapper was partially to blame due to his alleged negligent conduct. The family also claimed LN had been legally negligent because there was not enough security at the venue to prevent the shooting.

The legal system found LN not accountable saying the family did not “present evidence of prior similar incidents that would make a shooting in the backstage area foreseeable,” and the case was dismissed. The appellate court’s ruling agreed.

Adanté D. Pointer, an attorney for members of Johnson’s family, told Billboard, “Despite a court somehow ruling that this industry giant has no duty to protect the public at its shows, the family remains hopeful LN will do the right thing and compensate the children of the man who lost his life backstage at their concert.”