Scooter Braun Now the Only CEO of HYBE America

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Scooter Braun has become the only CEO of HYBE America, Variety reports. Previously, he shared duties with co-CEO Lenzo Yoon, a veteran executive from Big Hit (now HYBE), who joined the company in 2010 as Head of Strategic Planning.

Braun’s company, Ithaca Holdings merged with HYBE in early 2021 giving the company stakes in Ithaca and its properties, including Braun’s SB Projects and client roster consisting of Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and Big Machine Label Group, among others. Braun joined the board of HYBE at the time of the merger and retained the title of CEO for the American sector.

Yoon has been credited with the success of the K-pop group, BTS and became the Global CEO of HYBE in May 2020. He eventually became the CEO of HYBE America in 2021 and made Billboard’s 2022 Global Power list. In addition to BTS, HYBE’s roster also includes K-pop acts Tomorrow x Tomorrow, Seventeen, and Le Sserafim who with the October release of their sophomore album, Antifragile, became the fastest female K-pop act to debut on the Billboard 200 chart.

As of press time, there has been no announcement regarding what Yoon’s plans are for the future.