Concord Music Publishing Acquires Majority Stake in Catalog of Country Music Songwriter – Corey Crowder

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music hit songwriter Corey Crowder has signed a new publishing deal with Concord Music Publishing (CMP) that includes catalog acquisition. CMP has acquired the majority of Crowder’s catalog and signed him to a co-publishing deal that includes any future works. He was previously signed to Tree Vibez.

Crowder is the co-writer behind several of Chris Young’s No. 1 hits, including “I’m Comin’ Over,” “Think of You,” his duet with Cassadee Pope, and “Famous Friends” featuring Kane Brown, along with Florida Georgia Line’s “Long Live” and “I Love My Country.” “Famous Friends” was named the Country Song of the Year at the 2022 ASCAP Awards.

“Corey is a proven, consistent, country hit-maker,” says Brad Kennard, senior VP of A&R at Concord Music Publishing in Nashville. He adds that the signing and acquisition represent “a big leap forward for Concord’s footing within the active country market. We are committed to representing significant real estate in the format. Further evidenced by locating Concord global headquarters here, we aim to continue our aggressive growth in Nashville.”

Crowder, born in Georgia, moved to Nashville in 2010 and has worked with some of music’s biggest names. He was one of the recipients of the 2022 CMA Triple Play Award for writing three No. 1 songs in a year. Crowder, wearing the producer hat has worked on Justin Bieber’s “Yummy (Country Remix)” and Florida Georgia Line’s 2021 album, Life Rolls On, among others.

“I’m excited for this next chapter working alongside a great team at Concord Music Publishing,” Crowder says in a press statement.