Luger and Live Nation Launch ‘The Shuffle Ticket’ For Events in Stockholm, Gothenburg, & Malmö

STOCKHOLM (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation (LN) and Luger, a live entertainment company in Sweden, have launched a completely new type of concert ticket. The Shuffle Ticket is a scratch ticket – similar to a lottery ticket – that gives two people a randomly selected concert experience. The first set of Shuffle Tickets is for events in Stockholm, Gothenburg, or Malmö.

An arena show with The Weeknd, Coldplay, or Bruce Springsteen; a club gig with First Aid Kid, Molly Hammer, The Chats; or a festival pass to Lollapalooza Stockholm, Way Out West, or Summerburst are just some of the hundreds of events that are in the mix.

“We hope ‘The Shuffle Ticket’ will give young people the chance to discover new music in an exciting way,” said Christa Murley, project manager at concert organizer Luger.

According to lbbonline.com, the first ticket drop sold out within minutes. There are two more scheduled for February 1 and 8.

“Putting a playlist on shuffle is a great way to discover new favorites, so why not do the same with live shows? We hope many young people will find their new favorite artists”, said Emilie Olsson Lignell, project and campaign manager at Live Nation Sweden.

The Shuffle Ticket was created to remind people of the magic created between artists and fans and those moments that were suddenly inaccessible during the lockdown. The idea was created with the creative collective Forsman & Bodenfors and aims to highlight all kinds of live concerts.

“During 2022, ticket sales went up again after two years of a negative trend caused by the pandemic. People are eager to hear live music again. Our new ticket encourages young people to be a part of a new concert experience”, said Mattias Behrer, CEO at Live Nation Sweden.