Universal Music’s EMI Records Launch New Sub-Label EMI North – Headed by Clive Cawley

LEEDS (CelebrityAccess) – The Universal Music-owned label, EMI Records has announced the launch of a new sub-label, EMI North based in Leeds. EMI North will be based at Duke Studios and the current Managing Director of EMI Records, Clive Cawley will leave his post to become President of EMI North.

EMI has said EMI North is the UK’s “first major label to open outside of London,” and said EMI North will be working with the “best musical talent in the northern part of England.”

Cawley hails from Yorkshire and began his career as a Sales Rep. for Universal Music. He joined Mercury Records as the Managing Director before moving over to EMI Records. Cawley has previously worked with artists from a range of genres including Beck, Elton John, Florence + The Machine, Lewis Capaldi, Loyle Carner, Metallica, Paul McCartney, Pearl Jam, Taylor Swift, The Killers, and more.

Posting on social media, EMI Records said:

We’re so excited about the launch of EMI North based in Leeds! The label will be dedicated to supporting the very best local talent in the North of the UK and providing young people with opportunities to work in the music industry. pic.twitter.com/IW6J7E9WE0 — EMI (@emirecords) January 27, 2023

EMI North has also announced that it has already partnered with a non-profit music development organization that aims to support marginalized communities called Come Play With Me as well as indie label Clue Records.