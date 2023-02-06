How Spotify Got To 205 Million Paid Subscribers: Timeline And Stat

(Hypebot) — Spotify recently became the first music streaming service to surpass 200 million paid subscribers. As the streamers is quick to point out, that’s led to $30 billion paid to rightsholders since its 2008 launch.

Spotify ended last year with 489 million monthly users, including 205 million paid subscribers. The total net addition of 33 million users was Spotify’s largest Q4 growth ever.

Now in 184 markets, here is a graphic history and timeline of how Spotify achieved this major milestone.

Read Hypebot’s full coverage of the Q4 2022 Spotify earnings report and call here.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.