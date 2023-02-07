Ariel Bardin Named President of Technology At WMG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the hire of Ariel Bardin for the newly created role of President of Technology at the label group.

Bardin, who will be a member of WMG’s leadership team, will oversee technology and data at the company, including the development of systems, processes, and products to support WMG’s growth.

In his new role, Bardin will report directly to WMG’s CEO Robert Kyncl.

A veteran of the technology world, Bardin spent more than 16 years at YouTube, where he oversaw the development and launch of products such as Google AdWords and Google Payments.

During his tenure at YouTube, he collaborated with the platform’s top creators to develop new features that include creator products and YouTube’s Content ID system.

Most recently, Bardin served as Chief Products Officer at Celonis, which has created a new category that develops processes for business clients.

Bardin has an MS degree in Management Science & Engineering from Stanford University and a BS in Computer Science & Engineering from the University of Southern California.

“Ariel understands how technology can serve creativity to have real, long-lasting cultural and commercial impact. He has a tremendous appreciation for artistry, deep technical expertise, and a proven track record in execution at the highest level. We’re fortunate to welcome him to our team,” Kyncl said.

“I had the pleasure of working with Robert during our time together at Google, where I especially enjoyed our work empowering and equipping YouTube creators. WMG is entering an exciting new era under his leadership, and I’m looking forward to joining him and the rest of the company on a mission to provide the highest level of service to the company’s artists, songwriters, and teams,” Bardin added.