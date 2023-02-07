The Relix Music Conference Shares The First Details Of Programming For 2023

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Relix Music Conference will return for its fourth edition in 2023, taking place at the Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on Monday, April 17 and Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

This year, the conference will bring together some of the leading figures in the industry to discuss a wide variety of topics from fan experience to live music for kids to Web3 and more.

Produced by Brad Tucker, Project Management Director at Dayglo Presents, the conference will host more than 40 speakers, panelists, and presenters such as Aaron Frank, Dayna Frank, Peter Shapiro, Jonathan Shank, Jonathan Levine, Mary Catherine Kinney, and Vladislav Ginzburg, among numerous others.

Programming announced for 2023 includes an examination of the successful launch of Wasserman Music in April 2021. Moderated by Josh Baron, panelists will include Chappel McCollister – SVP, Business Development, Wasserman Music; Jonathan Levine – EVP & Managing Executive, Wasserman Music; Lee Anderson – EVP & Managing Executive, Wasserman Music; and Molly Bailin – Vice President, Entertainment Marketing, Wasserman.

A full schedule will be available over the next few weeks. Early Bird passes SOLD OUT, Tier One passes and more information can be found at relixmusicconference.com.