Concord Announces Senior Management Shakeup

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music company Concord announced a management shakeup that will see CEO Scott Pascucci and Chief Label Officer Tom Whalley will step down from their positions on june 30th.

Following their departures, Concord’s current President, Bob Valentine, will become CEO, effective July 1st.

Pascucci will remain a member of Concord’s Board of Directors and will also join Whalley as inaugural members of Concord’s newly formed along with Jake Wisely, Concord’s former Chief Publishing Officer.

Additionally, Whalley will also continue his day-to-day oversight of Loma Vista Recordings, his label joint-venture with Concord.

“I started my career in the music business 30+ years ago for the simple reason that I love music, and I discovered along the way that I enjoy building businesses and leading teams of people,” said Pascucci in the announcement of his stepping down. “Thanks to Brett Hellerman, I was given the opportunity to do all of those things at Concord. In 10 years, we have built a company that matters in the music industry, a place that cares about its employees, artists and writers, and that is well-positioned for the future. I am proud of all that we have accomplished. I look forward to continuing on the Board of Directors, to help guide the Company forward under Bob’s leadership, while also having more time to focus on my interests in film and social impact initiatives.”

“I truly appreciate the unwavering support and guidance of Jon Rotolo, Steve Smith and Alex Thomson, and the exceptional commitment of the entire Concord team. I would also like to express my sincere thanks to Tom Whalley and Jake Wisely, both for sharing the vision for Concord and for agreeing to join me as founding members of the new Concord Advisory Board,” Pascucci continued.

“From the very beginning of my career, I have always been attracted to artists who have a really strong point of view, have a vision for themselves and have something important to say. I believe that when you sign an artist you must have a shared vision, long-term commitment to development and conviction to continually support that artist’s career. The same core values hold true for a startup label,” Whalley said.

“I want to thank the Concord Board of Directors, Scott Pascucci and Bob Valentine for their complete commitment to Concord Label Group during my tenure. I look forward to joining Scott and Jake Wisely in serving on Concord’s Advisory Board,” Whalley added.