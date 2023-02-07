Doc McGhee To Reunite With Ed Bicknell For ILMC 35’s Breakfast Meeting

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Noted music manager Doc McGhee will sit down with former Dire Straits manager Ed Bicknell for The (Late) Breakfast Meeting at this year’s International Live Music Conference.

As a music manager, McGhee has helped to guide the careers of artists and bands such as Bon Jovi, Mötley Crüe, and Skid Row, and has managed the world-famous band KISS for over two decades.

As well, McGhee has rebranded and relaunched artists worldwide, staged global live events such as the Moscow Music Peace Festival, featured in numerous documentaries, and continues to produce shows for film and television.

McGhee Entertainment clients have included Guns N’ Roses, Scorpions, Liz Phair, James Brown and Diana Ross, ensuring that McGhee is well stocked in legendary anecdotes of life on the road.

A friend of ILMC and long-time Breakfast Meeting host, Ed Bicknell is a highly successful manager in his own right. As well as Mark Knopfler and Dire Straits, he is best known for working with Gerry Rafferty, Bryan Ferry, Scott Walker and The Blue Nile.

Bicknell and McGhee’s conversation will be their first official sit-down on an ILMC stage in 15 years.

“The last time Doc and Ed got together at ILMC, they had the room in tears of laughter. 15 years on, it remains one of the stand out sessions in our history, so it’s great to have these two on the bill together again. Doc is a music industry titan. It’s no exaggeration to say he has worked with and even launched some of the biggest names in the business.”

The (Late) Breakfast Meeting will take place at 16:45 on Thursday 2 March.

Conference organizers continue to expand the list of speakers announced for the 35 edition of ILMC, with recently announced contributors including Jessica Koravos (Oak View Group), Marcia Titley (Eventim), Phil Bowdery (Live Nation), Alex Hardee (Wasserman Music), Mark Davyd (MVT), Tommy Jinho Yoon (ICA-Live-Asia), Amy Bowerman and Patrik Meyer (Deutsche Bank Park), Steve Reynolds (LS Events), John Langford (AEG Europe), Kim Bloem (Mojo Concerts), Lisa Ryan (EFM) and many more.

ILMC 35 will take place from February 28 – March 3 at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel. Full info and tickets can be found at 35.ilmc.com