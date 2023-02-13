Neil Young, Stephen Stills And Lukas Nelson Among The Headliners For The Autism Speaks Light Up The Blues 6 Benefit Concert

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Neil Young, Stephen Stills, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Chris Stills, Oliver Stills, and more have been announced as the headliners for the Autism Speaks Light Up The Blues 6 Concert, presented by the Indianapolis Colts.

Hosted once again by Kristen and Stephen Stills, and produced by Nederlander Concerts, the event will take place at iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on April 22nd, making its first return after a three year hiatus due to the pandemic.

In addition to the aforementioned star power, the concert will also feature three autistic artists – rapper Rio “Soulshocka” Wyles, opera singer Amanda Anderson, and singer and guitarist Will Breman – who will all perform as well.

The event will support Autism Speaks and their mission to provide services and support for the needs of all autistic individuals, across the spectrum

Proceeds from the Light Up The Blues 6 Concert will go toward Autism Speaks’ efforts, which include funding life-enhancing research, increasing early childhood screening and interventions, and improving the transition to adulthood for people with autism.

“With this year’s stellar lineup — and an iconic venue in the Greek Theatre, our hometown favorite — I am itching to get on stage with this crew and support the efforts of Autism Speaks. It’s going to be another exciting and marvelous show!” said Stephen Stills.

“We are so grateful to have all of the incredible musicians and actors that we had lined up for the 2020 Light Up the Blues Concert return and show their dedication to helping people on the autism spectrum live life to the fullest. The event will unite families, friends, and communities to benefit this organization, which tirelessly strives to make a world of difference for people with autism and those who love and support them,” said Kristen Stills.

“We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate the resiliency of the autism community over the last few years with the reintroduction of the Light Up The Blues 6 Concert,” said Keith Wargo, CEO & President, Autism Speaks. “The breadth of talent and diverse audiences that this event brings together reinforces a collective commitment to standing together and fostering understanding and inclusion for autistic individuals. We are proud to be a part of this incredible event as it continues to bring us closer to achieving a world where all people with autism can reach their full potential.”