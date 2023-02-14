Live Nation Tour News: Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, Ghost, Jason Aldean, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds & Garbage

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Please see below for the most recent Live Nation-produced tour announcements.
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage – These two bands have announced a co-headlining tour of North America for the Summer of 2023. The Live Nation-produced tour will feature special guest Metric and kicks off in Auburn, WA on June 2.
This will be the first time Noel and his birds have hit the shores of North America since 2019 when they made stops across North America with the Smashing Pumpkins. The first tour date in Washington state coincides with the release day for Gallagher and Co.’s fourth album, Council Skies.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (February 17) at 10 am local time via livenation.com.
2023 North American Tour
June 2nd, 2023 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
June 3rd, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 6th, 2023 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
June 7th, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^
June 9th, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
June 10th, 2023 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 11th, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
June 13th, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
June 15th, 2023 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver
June 17th, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
June 18th, 2023 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
June 21st, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
June 22nd, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 25th, 2023 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
June 27th, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 28th, 2023 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field
June 29th, 2023 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 1st, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 3rd, 2023 – Toronto, OH – Budweiser Stage*
July 6th, 2023 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 8th, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 10th, 2023 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage
July 13th, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 14th, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 15th, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
*without Metric
________________________________________
Academy of Country Music’s (ACM) Artist of the Decade – Jason Aldean and Wolf Moon Bourbon announced today (February 13) his Highway Desperado tour with Dee Jay Silver, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Corey Kent rounding out the bill as support.
The Live Nation-produced 41-city trek kicks off at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY on July 14 and will make stops in Charlotte, Atlanta, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up on October 28 at Tampa’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.
Tickets go on sale February 17 at 10 am local time via jasonaldean.com. Fans can also purchase VIP packages with premium tickets, an invite to the Jason Aldean VIP Lounge, a pre-show acoustic performance, and Q&A with Aldean, VIP gift items, and more via vipnation.com
The multi-Platinum selling Country superstar released his 10th studio album Macon Georgia, which features 20 new songs and 10 live tracks in 2022. His current single, “That’s What Tequila Does” is currently sitting in within the Top 10 at Country Radio.
Highway Desperado Tour Dates:
Fri Jul 14 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sat Jul 15 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
Sun Jul 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Thu Jul 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri Jul 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Thu Jul 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Fri Jul 28 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Sat Jul 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Fri Aug 04 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
Sat Aug 05 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 06 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Thu Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Fri Aug 11 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Fri Aug 18 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Sat Aug 19 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater
Thu Aug 24 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sat Aug 26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
Thu Sep 07 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri Sep 08 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Sep 09 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Fri Sep 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 16 –Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Thu Sep 21 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sat Sep 23 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 29 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 30 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater
Thu Oct 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Fri Oct 06 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Sat Oct 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Oct 12 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Fri Oct 13 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Sat Oct 14 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Thu Oct 19 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Fri Oct 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Sat Oct 21 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
Fri Oct 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
_________________________________________________
The Grammy-winning Swedish theatrical rock band Ghost announced today (February 13) the Re-Imperatour USA tour with special guest Amon Amarth. The Live Nation-produced 27-date trek kicks off August 2 at Concord Pavilion in Concord, CA, and hits Salt Lake City, Austin, Chicago, and more before ending on Monday, September 11 in Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.
Ghost has accumulated over a billion streams to date and its live shows are growing to crowds that continue to increase in size – headlining arena tours with sold-out shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Barclays Center in NY, and London’s O2 Arena. In March 2022, the group’s fifth album Impera debuted at #1 – entering the Billboard 200 a No. 2 and No. 1 in the band’s native Sweden, Germany, and Finland. The album hit the Top 5 in the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Australia, France, and Ireland.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday (February 14) at 11 am EST until Thursday (February 16) at 10 pm local time. Tickets will be on sale to the general public starting Friday (February 17) at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.com.
Ghost 2023 Tour Dates:
Wed Aug 02 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Fri Aug 04 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 05 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest
Mon Aug 07 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 08 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 11 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 12 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Mon, Aug 14– Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Tue Aug 15 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Wed Aug 16 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
Fri Aug 18 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sat Aug 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sun Aug 20 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Tue Aug 22 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Wed Aug 23 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thu, Aug 24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Fri Aug 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sun Aug 27 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Tue Aug 29 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Wed, Aug 30 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Thu Aug 31 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 02 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Tue Sep 05 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thu Sep 07 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Fri Sep 08 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum
___________________________________________
Saturday Night Live (SNL) alumni Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announce their first live tour together – The Restless Leg Tour, set to start in Spring 2023. The tour, their first live tour together will include a limited run of East Coast shows – where the duo will celebrate thirty years of friendship with an evening of iconic stories, conversational entertainment, and of course – jokes!
“If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!” – Tina and Amy
Produced by Live Nation, the small four-city jaunt kicks off April 28 at DAR Constitution Hall in DC and visits The Chicago Theatre (May 20), MGM Music Hall at Fenway (June 9), and Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on June 10.
Ticket presale begins Wednesday (February 15) with an artist presale code of RESTLESS. General on-sale begins Friday (February 17) via Ticketmaster.com.
AMY POEHLER & TINA FEY: RESTLESS LEG TOUR DATES:
Fri Apr 28 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall
Sat May 20 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
Fri Jun 09 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sat Jun 10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena