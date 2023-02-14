Live Nation Tour News: Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, Ghost, Jason Aldean, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds & Garbage

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Please see below for the most recent Live Nation-produced tour announcements.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Garbage – These two bands have announced a co-headlining tour of North America for the Summer of 2023. The Live Nation-produced tour will feature special guest Metric and kicks off in Auburn, WA on June 2.

This will be the first time Noel and his birds have hit the shores of North America since 2019 when they made stops across North America with the Smashing Pumpkins. The first tour date in Washington state coincides with the release day for Gallagher and Co.’s fourth album, Council Skies.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (February 17) at 10 am local time via livenation.com.

2023 North American Tour

June 2nd, 2023 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

June 3rd, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 6th, 2023 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

June 7th, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^

June 9th, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

June 10th, 2023 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11th, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 13th, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 15th, 2023 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver

June 17th, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

June 18th, 2023 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 21st, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 22nd, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 25th, 2023 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

June 27th, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 28th, 2023 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

June 29th, 2023 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 1st, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 3rd, 2023 – Toronto, OH – Budweiser Stage*

July 6th, 2023 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 8th, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 10th, 2023 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

July 13th, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14th, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 15th, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

*without Metric

________________________________________

Academy of Country Music’s (ACM) Artist of the Decade – Jason Aldean and Wolf Moon Bourbon announced today (February 13) his Highway Desperado tour with Dee Jay Silver, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Corey Kent rounding out the bill as support.

The Live Nation-produced 41-city trek kicks off at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY on July 14 and will make stops in Charlotte, Atlanta, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up on October 28 at Tampa’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale February 17 at 10 am local time via jasonaldean.com. Fans can also purchase VIP packages with premium tickets, an invite to the Jason Aldean VIP Lounge, a pre-show acoustic performance, and Q&A with Aldean, VIP gift items, and more via vipnation.com

The multi-Platinum selling Country superstar released his 10th studio album Macon Georgia, which features 20 new songs and 10 live tracks in 2022. His current single, “That’s What Tequila Does” is currently sitting in within the Top 10 at Country Radio.

Highway Desperado Tour Dates:

Fri Jul 14 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat Jul 15 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Sun Jul 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Jul 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Jul 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Thu Jul 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Fri Jul 28 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sat Jul 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Aug 04 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Sat Aug 05 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 06 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Thu Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Aug 11 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Aug 18 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Sat Aug 19 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater

Thu Aug 24 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Thu Sep 07 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 08 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Sep 09 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Fri Sep 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 16 –Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Thu Sep 21 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sat Sep 23 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 29 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 30 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

Thu Oct 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 06 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Oct 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Oct 12 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Fri Oct 13 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Sat Oct 14 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thu Oct 19 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sat Oct 21 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

Fri Oct 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

_________________________________________________

The Grammy-winning Swedish theatrical rock band Ghost announced today (February 13) the Re-Imperatour USA tour with special guest Amon Amarth. The Live Nation-produced 27-date trek kicks off August 2 at Concord Pavilion in Concord, CA, and hits Salt Lake City, Austin, Chicago, and more before ending on Monday, September 11 in Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

Ghost has accumulated over a billion streams to date and its live shows are growing to crowds that continue to increase in size – headlining arena tours with sold-out shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Barclays Center in NY, and London’s O2 Arena. In March 2022, the group’s fifth album Impera debuted at #1 – entering the Billboard 200 a No. 2 and No. 1 in the band’s native Sweden, Germany, and Finland. The album hit the Top 5 in the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Australia, France, and Ireland.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday (February 14) at 11 am EST until Thursday (February 16) at 10 pm local time. Tickets will be on sale to the general public starting Friday (February 17) at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.com.

Ghost 2023 Tour Dates:

Wed Aug 02 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Fri Aug 04 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

Mon Aug 07 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 08 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Mon, Aug 14– Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tue Aug 15 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Wed Aug 16 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Fri Aug 18 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sun Aug 20 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Tue Aug 22 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Wed Aug 23 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu, Aug 24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Aug 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Aug 27 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Tue Aug 29 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Wed, Aug 30 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Thu Aug 31 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 02 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Tue Sep 05 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Sep 07 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Sep 08 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

___________________________________________

Saturday Night Live (SNL) alumni Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announce their first live tour together – The Restless Leg Tour, set to start in Spring 2023. The tour, their first live tour together will include a limited run of East Coast shows – where the duo will celebrate thirty years of friendship with an evening of iconic stories, conversational entertainment, and of course – jokes!

“If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!” – Tina and Amy

Produced by Live Nation, the small four-city jaunt kicks off April 28 at DAR Constitution Hall in DC and visits The Chicago Theatre (May 20), MGM Music Hall at Fenway (June 9), and Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on June 10.

Ticket presale begins Wednesday (February 15) with an artist presale code of RESTLESS. General on-sale begins Friday (February 17) via Ticketmaster.com.

AMY POEHLER & TINA FEY: RESTLESS LEG TOUR DATES:

Fri Apr 28 – Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall

Sat May 20 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Fri Jun 09 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Jun 10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena