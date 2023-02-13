Longtime Agent Ed Thomspon Joins ATC Live

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The London-based talent agency ATC Live announced the hire of talent exec Ed Thompson.

A veteran talent exec with more than 14 years in the industry, Thompson played a key role in the career development of Jungle, working with the group from their very first show through this year when the band shifted more than 29,000 tickets in London during 2022.

Thompson brings a notable roster to ATC Live, including the aforementioned Jungle, Iron & Wine, Car Seat Headrest, Kero Kero Bonito and Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at ATC Live. I have always admired how they do business and their incredible track record of spotting and developing new acts,” Thompson said. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and working with their teams to carve out exciting new opportunities for both new and existing clients. It’s a great move for me and my artists and I can’t wait to get started.”

“We are delighted to welcome Ed to ATC Live. Ed is a superb agent who curates and represents his roster of artists with care, creativity and a strategic approach that comes from 14 years of agency experience. Ed’s artists and ethos are perfectly aligned with those of ours, so we couldn’t be happier that he has chosen to join us at ATC Live.”