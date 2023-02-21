Record Store Day Unveils 2023 List Of Limited Edition & Exclusive Titles With Taylor Swift, Billy Joel & More

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Record Store Day 2023 has unveiled the lists of artists releasing limited edition and exclusive titles for the annual event taking place on April 22 at indie record stores globally. Special vinyl releases include contributions from last year’s Record Store Day global ambassador, Taylor Swift as well as from Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, 2023’s ambassadors.

Swift’s exclusive RSD vinyl of live recordings from her Disney+ special Folklore: Longpond Studio Sessions with Jack Antonoff, Bon Iver, and Aaron Dessner (The National) is on the list as was Isbell and Shires’ new LP The Sound Emporium.

Other notable releases scheduled for Record Store Day are:

U2 will issue “Two Hearts Beat as One/Sunday Bloody Sunday – War & Surrender” Mixes as a limited edition four-song EP celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary of their third studio album, War. The EP features two original studio tracks, both released in 1983, and two reimagined versions from their Songs of Surrender (2023) album. It will be pressed on white vinyl, cut at 45 RPM, and will feature an exclusive poster on glossy art paper.

Motley Crue is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Shout At The Devil with a reimagined 12-inch picture disc EP featuring all new images from the infamous Blood photo shoot. The set includes two tracks from Shout At The Devil and two from Too Fast For Love with a paper insert with additional shots from the Blood session.

Sony Legacy Recordings will release Billy Joel Live at The Great American Music Hall 1975 on gray opaque vinyl and digitally. The concert was recorded at The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, in June 1975 during the Streetlife Serenade Tour, introducing the earliest available recordings of future classics “James” and “New York State Of Mind” into the Piano Man’s catalog, and includes examples of Joel’s imitations of Joe Cocker, Elton John, and Leon Russell — a staple of his early concerts, as reported by MusicUniverse.

The full list for all Record Store Day releases can be found HERE.