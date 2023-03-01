Kodak Black Ordered To Rehab

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Kodak Black is headed to court-mandated 30-day stint in drug rehab after he allegedly tested positive for fentanyl while he waits for his trial on drug trafficking and possession charges.

According to the Miami Herald, Florida Judge Barbara Duffy allowed Black, whose legal name is Bill Kahan Kapri to avoid being sent to jail for violating the conditions of his pretrial release and instead allow him to start rehab on March 7th.

The judge also ruled that Mr. Kapri could travel to Los Angeles to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival on March 3rd.

The Herald reported that Kapri’s attorney argued that the positive drug test may have resulted from a lab mix-up but declined the court’s offer of a new drug test.

Mr. Kapri, who has a long history of legal issues, was arrested following a traffic stop on July 15 after police alleged they found oxycodone and $75,000 in cash in his vehicle. He was charged with trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance.