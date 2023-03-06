Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2023 Winners and Highlights

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards (KCA) took place on Saturday (March 4), live from the Microsoft Theater. The 2023 edition was hosted by Nate Burleson and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and featured appearances from today’s biggest names.

The show opened up with a dance medley featuring Burleson, D’Amelio, and content creators Michael Le and Markell Washington, as they recreated some of the biggest dance trends of the year – ending with a performance from Bebe Rexha of her chart-topping hit, “I’m Good (Blue).”

The Special King of Comedy Silver Blimp was given to comedy star Adam Sandler for his prolific career in comedy as an actor, writer, producer, comedian, and musician over the past 30 years, accepted from a giant throne on the KCA stage before getting his “slime on.”

Other notable highlights from the show:

~ Lil Baby took to the stage with his kids to perform his hit song “California Breeze.”

~ Melissa McCarthy was slimed by her The Little Mermaid co-stars Awkwafina and Halle Bailey, in a dunk tank filled with over 1,500 gallons of slime.

~ Optimus Prime, the leader of the Transformers’ Autobots received the Lifetime Achievement Award from none other than SNL alum Pete Davidson, Dominique Fishback, and Anthony Ramos – all cast members from the upcoming film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

~ The Rock accepting his two awards alongside his two daughters via video from Hawaii – getting slimed himself from his girls and sliming the entire audience via slime cannons.

Throughout the show, there were celebrity appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Landon Barker, Dove Cameron, Miranda Cosgrove, Keegan-Michael Kay, Mr. Beast, Jenna Ortega, Olivia Rodrigo, and others.

The following are Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 winners:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Wednesday

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

MasterChef Junior

FAVORITE ANIMATED SHOW

SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series )

(Nini, ) FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series )

(Ricky, ) FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)

(Wednesday Addams, FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Finn Wolfhard ( Mike Wheeler , Stranger Things)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown ( Enola Holmes , Enola Holmes 2 )

( , ) FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam )

(Black Adam/Teth-Adam, ) FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Minions: The Rise of Gru

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (MALE)

Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets )

(Krypto, ) FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (FEMALE)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE ALBUM

“Midnights ( 3am Edition)”- Taylor Swift

“Midnights ( Edition)”- FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Harry Styles

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

BTS FAVORITE SONG

“As It Was”- Harry Styles

“As It Was”- FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Sweetest Pie”- Megan Thee Stallion , Dua Lipa

“Sweetest Pie”- , FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Bella Poarch

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Harry Styles (UK)

OTHER CATEGORIES: