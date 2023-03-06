Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2023 Winners and Highlights

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards (KCA) took place on Saturday (March 4), live from the Microsoft Theater. The 2023 edition was hosted by Nate Burleson and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and featured appearances from today’s biggest names.
The show opened up with a dance medley featuring Burleson, D’Amelio, and content creators Michael Le and Markell Washington, as they recreated some of the biggest dance trends of the year – ending with a performance from Bebe Rexha of her chart-topping hit, “I’m Good (Blue).”
The Special King of Comedy Silver Blimp was given to comedy star Adam Sandler for his prolific career in comedy as an actor, writer, producer, comedian, and musician over the past 30 years, accepted from a giant throne on the KCA stage before getting his “slime on.”
Other notable highlights from the show:
~ Lil Baby took to the stage with his kids to perform his hit song “California Breeze.”
~ Melissa McCarthy was slimed by her The Little Mermaid co-stars Awkwafina and Halle Bailey, in a dunk tank filled with over 1,500 gallons of slime.
~ Optimus Prime, the leader of the Transformers’ Autobots received the Lifetime Achievement Award from none other than SNL alum Pete Davidson, Dominique Fishback, and Anthony Ramos – all cast members from the upcoming film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
~ The Rock accepting his two awards alongside his two daughters via video from Hawaii – getting slimed himself from his girls and sliming the entire audience via slime cannons.
Throughout the show, there were celebrity appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Landon Barker, Dove Cameron, Miranda Cosgrove, Keegan-Michael Kay, Mr. Beast, Jenna Ortega, Olivia Rodrigo, and others.
The following are Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 winners:
TELEVISION:
- FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
- FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Wednesday
- FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
MasterChef Junior
- FAVORITE ANIMATED SHOW
SpongeBob SquarePants
- FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)
- FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)
FILM:
- FAVORITE MOVIE
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)
- FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)
- FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Minions: The Rise of Gru
- FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (MALE)
Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)
- FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (FEMALE)
Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)
MUSIC:
- FAVORITE ALBUM
“Midnights (3am Edition)”- Taylor Swift
- FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Taylor Swift
- FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Harry Styles
- FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
BTS
- FAVORITE SONG
“As It Was”- Harry Styles
- FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
“Sweetest Pie”- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa
- FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Dove Cameron
- FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR
Bella Poarch
- FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Harry Styles (UK)
OTHER CATEGORIES:
- FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR
Charli D’Amelio
- FAVORITE MALE CREATOR
MrBeast
- FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA FAMILY
Ninja Kidz TV
- FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Serena Williams
- FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
LeBron James
- FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Minecraft
- FAVORITE CELEBRITY PET
Olivia Benson Swift
- FAVORITE BOOK
Harry Potter Book Series