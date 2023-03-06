Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Artist News AWARDS & BENEFITS Breaking News Industry News
Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2023 Winners and Highlights

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2023 Winners and Highlights

Melissa McCarthy, KCA 2023 (Photo: PR)
Stacy Simons Santos  Contact MePosted on
2 0

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards (KCA) took place on Saturday (March 4), live from the Microsoft Theater. The 2023 edition was hosted by Nate Burleson and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and featured appearances from today’s biggest names.

MS_18866_7VqfWjZR.JPG
Bebe Rexha

The show opened up with a dance medley featuring Burleson, D’Amelio, and content creators Michael Le and Markell Washington, as they recreated some of the biggest dance trends of the year – ending with a performance from Bebe Rexha of her chart-topping hit, “I’m Good (Blue).”

The Special King of Comedy Silver Blimp was given to comedy star Adam Sandler for his prolific career in comedy as an actor, writer, producer, comedian, and musician over the past 30 years, accepted from a giant throne on the KCA stage before getting his “slime on.”

Other notable highlights from the show:

~ Lil Baby took to the stage with his kids to perform his hit song “California Breeze.”

~ Melissa McCarthy was slimed by her The Little Mermaid co-stars Awkwafina and Halle Bailey, in a dunk tank filled with over 1,500 gallons of slime.

Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Uzi Vert

~ Optimus Prime, the leader of the Transformers’ Autobots received the Lifetime Achievement Award from none other than SNL alum Pete Davidson, Dominique Fishback, and Anthony Ramos – all cast members from the upcoming film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

~ The Rock accepting his two awards alongside his two daughters via video from Hawaii – getting slimed himself from his girls and sliming the entire audience via slime cannons.

Throughout the show, there were celebrity appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Landon Barker, Dove Cameron, Miranda Cosgrove, Keegan-Michael Kay, Mr. Beast, Jenna Ortega, Olivia Rodrigo, and others.


The following are Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 winners:

TELEVISION:

  • FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
    The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
  • FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
    Wednesday
  • FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
    MasterChef Junior
  • FAVORITE ANIMATED SHOW
    SpongeBob SquarePants
  • FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)
    Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
  • FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)
    Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
  • FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
    Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)
  • FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
    Finn Wolfhard (Mike WheelerStranger Things)

FILM:

  • FAVORITE MOVIE
    Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
    Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)
  • FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
    Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)
  • FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
    Minions: The Rise of Gru
  • FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (MALE)
    Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)
  • FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (FEMALE)
    Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

MUSIC:

  • FAVORITE ALBUM
    “Midnights (3am Edition)”- Taylor Swift
  • FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
    Taylor Swift
  • FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
    Harry Styles
  • FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
    BTS
  • FAVORITE SONG
    “As It Was”- Harry Styles
  • FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
    “Sweetest Pie”- Megan Thee StallionDua Lipa
  • FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
    Dove Cameron
  • FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR
    Bella Poarch
  • FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
    Harry Styles (UK)

OTHER CATEGORIES:

  • FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR
    Charli D’Amelio
  • FAVORITE MALE CREATOR
    MrBeast
  • FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA FAMILY
    Ninja Kidz TV
  • FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
    Serena Williams
  • FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
    LeBron James
  • FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
    Minecraft
  • FAVORITE CELEBRITY PET
    Olivia Benson Swift
  • FAVORITE BOOK
    Harry Potter Book Series

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now