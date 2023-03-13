The Women’s International Music Network Announces The Honorees For The 11th Annual She Rocks Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Women’s International Music Network announced the honorees for the 11th annual She Rocks Awards celebrating and honoring female artists, industry executives and media personalities throughout the music landscape.

The list of award recipients for 2023 include singer-songwriter Mary Spender, Michelle Bell (Roc Nation), Katherine Wing (Roland), Stacey Ryan (School of Rock), Lisa S. Johnson (108 Rock Star Guitars), Helen Culleton (Audiotonix)

The newly announced recipients join the list of previously announced artists that includes singer Judy Collins, Noelle Scaggs of Fitz and the Tantrums and founder of Diversify the Stage and hit songwriter Shelly Peiken.

The 11th Annual She Rocks Awards ceremony will take place at 6:30 pm PT on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at The Ranch in Anaheim, California, and will be streamed live. The event will be a hybrid of in-person and virtual components, including a live red carpet and an online silent auction.

“During International Women’s Month, I like to give thanks to organizations like THE SHE ROCKS AWARDS who highlight women excelling in the music industry today and every day,” says Judy Collins. “ I have been a working musician for over six decades and I know first hand how important supporting women in music is. It’s vital to our creativity and our economic growth. It’s a great honor to be part of the group of talented women being honored on April 13.”

Hosted by PRS Guitars, the awards gala will open with a performance by Canadian alt-rock band The Beaches and will be co-hosted by former She Rocks Awards honoree Lisa Foxx, radio host for myFM and iHeartRadio, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and musicians Aljia Grammer.

Tickets for the awards gala are available here.

The 2023 She Rocks Awards recipients include:

• Judy Collins – Platinum-selling singer/songwriter icon whose landmark 1967 album, Wildflowers, has been entered into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame

• Noelle Scaggs – Co-frontperson for multi-platinum band, Fitz and the Tantrums and founder of Diversify the Stage

• Shelly Peiken – GRAMMY-nominated, chart-topping hit songwriter

• Mary Spender – guitarist, singer, songwriter and Youtube star

• Michelle Bell – VP of Creative for Roc Nation

• Lisa S. Johnson – photographer and author of 108 Rock Star Guitars and Immortal Axes

• Katherine Wing – VP of Marketing for Roland, drummer

• Stacey Ryan – Chief Operating Officer for School of Rock

• Helen Culleton – Chief Operating Officer for Audiotonix