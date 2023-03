TLC and Shaggy Announce The ‘Hot Summer Nights’ 2023 Tour With En Vogue & Sean Kingston

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-Grammy Award-winning girl rap group pioneers TLC and Grammy award-winning Jamaican icon Shaggy have announced they will join forces to bring their beloved hits to a stage near you with the Hot Summer Nights Tour. The trek will also feature performances from special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston.

The tour begins June 1 at Pelham’s Oak Mountain Amphitheatre making stops across the US and Canada before wrapping up in Calgary, AB on July 14.

Tickets will be available today (March 14) starting with a Citi cardmember presale. The general on-sale begins Friday (March 17) at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can also purchase VIP packages which may include premium tickets, access to the Takin’ It Back per show lounge, special gift item(s), an exclusive swag bag, and more. En Vogue VIP packages are sold separately through the Warner Music Experience.

HOT SUMMER NIGHTS 2023 TOUR DATES:

DATES INCLUDE FULL LINEUP UNLESS NOTED OTHERWISE (SEE BELOW)

Thu Jun 01 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 03 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park

Sun Jun 04 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 07 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

Fri Jun 09 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jun 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Jun 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Jun 13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Thu Jun 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jun 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat Jun 17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Wed Jun 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Jun 23 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 24 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Jun 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jun 28 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 30 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

Sat Jul 01 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Jun 02 – Lake Cowichan, BC – Laketown Shakedown (with Shaggy Only)

Mon Jul 03 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall (with TLC, Shaggy, & Sean Kingston Only)

Thu Jul 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live (with Shaggy & Sean Kingston Only)

Fri Jul 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 08 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 09 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Thu Jul 13 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton EXPO Centre (with TLC & Shaggy Only)

Fri Jul 14 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival (with TLC & Shaggy Only)