Bulgaria’s Hills of Rock Festival Postponed For 2023

SOFIA, Bulgaria (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Bulgaria’s largest rock festivals, Hills of Rock in Plovdiv and Sofia, announced that the events have been postponed until 2024, citing the current economic climate.

A translated statement released by festival organizers Fest Team said:

“Thank you for your unwavering support and patience over the past few months. Our team is working hard together with our partners from the municipality of Plovdiv, sponsors, media partners, municipal foundation “Plovdiv 2019” to make Bulgaria’s favorite rock festival happen again this summer. But we regret to inform you that the HILLS OF ROCK – PLOVDIV festival will be postponed until 2024. We apologize that we have not been able to respond to all your messages and inquiries regarding its future, the truth is one thing – we have been working hard until the very end to make the festival happen this year.

“But it has proven to be a real challenge to provide a quality music program in the current economic environment, and we at the Fest Team are not prepared to sacrifice the quality of our festival. Therefore, we have come to the conclusion that it is best to focus our efforts on providing the necessary foundation for a stable continuity of HILLS OF ROCK – PLOVDIV festival next year instead of offering you a compromise line-up this year.”

Organizers released a similar statement about the Hills of Rock festival in Sofia.

According to Fest Team, negotiations are already underway for bookings for the return of the festival in 2024.

“We have the ambition in 2024 to organize the strongest HILLS OF ROCK – PLOVDIV to date. The bands that you wanted and for which we are already in negotiations are huge names – a dream of every devoted rock and metal fan, and we will share the dates with you as soon as possible,” organizers said.

Fans who have already purchased tickets can request a full refund until December 31st, 2023, or they can apply their tickets to the event next year, organizers said.

In 2022, the festival featured a lineup that included artists such as Slipknot, Sabaton, Fallcie, Testament, Rise of the Northstar, and Mercyful Fate among others.