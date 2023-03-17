Live Nation Launches A New Partnership With Winemaker Chateau Ste. Michelle

WOODINVILLE, WA (CelebrityAccess) — Washington winery Chateau Ste. Michelle has formed a new sponsorship deal with Live Nation that will see the winemaker become the promoter’s first-ever national wine sponsor.

As part of the partnership, Chateau Ste. Michelle will become the official wine sponsor at many Live Nation venues in the United States, as well as at three of the company’s music festivals – Governors Ball in New York, Two Step Inn in Texas, and III Points in Miami.

Additionally, Chateau Ste. Michelle will be featured in multiple on-site activations, collaborations, sweepstakes, and more, Live Nation said.

“Since our first concert in 1984, Chateau Ste. Michelle has welcomed people from all walks of life to our Woodinville winery for memorable summer nights celebrating a shared love of music and wine,” explains Guillermo Sanchez, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Chateau Ste. Michelle. “Music is in our DNA. We believe music, like wine, has the power to unite, create connections and shared experiences. Through our partnership with Live Nation, we are excited to share our passion for wine and music with a new generation of fans across the country.”

“For fans, an exceptional live music experience goes beyond great music and includes a wide range of high-quality food and beverage options,” said Russell Wallach, Live Nation’s Global President of Media and Sponsorship. “Unsurprisingly, people passionate about live music often share a love for wine. So, we’re thrilled to offer fans the opportunity to pair Chateau Ste. Michelle’s award-winning wines with their favorite artists at our events.”

The partnership will also see Live Nation expand bookings at Chateau Ste. Michelle’s Summer Concert Series, which takes place annually at the Chateau’s 4,300-capacity amphitheater between May and September, features up to 40 concerts a year across pop, rock, jazz, blues and country.

Artists who have performed concerts as part of the series include the likes of John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Santana, One Republic, Goo Goo Dolls, Counting Crows, and Fitz and the Tantrums, among others.

“We are honored that enjoying a concert at Chateau Ste. Michelle has become such a quintessential part of the Pacific Northwest summer experience,” adds Sanchez. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with the world’s leader in live entertainment to take our concert series to the next level and deliver elevated experiences for music fans in our community.”