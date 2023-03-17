FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was reportedly attacked outside of a hotel in Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fla. on Monday.

According to a police report obtained by NBC affiliate WPTV, Allen was smoking a cigarette outside of the hotel when a man who was hiding behind a pole charged him “at a full run” and knocked him to the ground, leaving him with an injured head.

The attacker also allegedly knocked down and battered a woman who attempted to come to Allen’s assistance.

Allen was not identified in the report, but the victim was described as a man who lost his arm in a traffic accident in 1984. Allen, whose left arm was amputated following a car crash on Christmas Eve in 1984, was in South Florida for a concert with Def Leppard and Motley Crue, who performed the previous night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

The alleged attacker, who police identified as 19-year-old Max Hartley of Avon, Ohio, was described by a 911 caller as “very highly intoxicated” the police report stated.

Hartley was subsequently arrested at a nearby hotel after damaging multiple vehicles in a parking garage.