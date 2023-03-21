LiveCo Acquires Faith-Based Transparent Productions

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — LiveCo, the private equity-backed coalition of independent event promoters announced the acquisition of the Christian music promoter Transparent Productions.

With more than two decades of experience, Transparent Productions focused on faith-based concerts, tours, and festival in the United States, with lineups that include some of the biggest names in Christian music, including Phil Wickham, CeCe Winans, Brandon Lake, Danny Gokey, Big Daddy Weave, Erica Campbell, Casting Crowns, and For King & Country, among others.

“It’s an exciting time in the history of our company to join forces with other companies and leaders in our space that we have a ton of respect for,” said Tim Taber, CEO and Founder of Transparent Productions, “I believe that coming together will help us serve our artists better both in the U.S. and internationally.”

“It’s such an honor to be partnering with Transparent Productions,” added President of Premier Productions, Shane Quick “Their team, vision, and clients are second to none, and their trust in us speaks to the waves we have already made in the live-events industry.”

Launched earlier this year, LiveCo brought the operations of multiple promoters, including BASE Entertainment, Premier Productions, Icon Concerts, Rush Concerts, and Peachtree Entertainment under the LiveCo aegis with backing from Waterland Private Equity.

The company is led by Brian Becker, who previously served as the Chief Operations Officer (COO) of SFX and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Clear Channel Entertainment and BASE Entertainment. LiveCo’s operating brands and verticals are led by Michael Pugh and Shane Quick (Premier Productions), Paul Meloche (Icon), Jacon Reiser (Rush), Mark Maluso (BASE), and Bradley Jordan (Peachtree).