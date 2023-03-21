Gus Le Grand Named General Manager Of Toyota Arena

ONTARIO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Facilities veteran Gus Le Grand has been announced as the general manager for Toyota Arena, officially beginning his duties there as of March 20th.

“We are pleased to welcome Gus to Ontario and look forward to his expertise in managing our entertainment venue.” said Michael Krouse, Regional Vice President of ASM Global. “His experience in the live entertainment industry, as well as the food and beverage sector, will benefit the guests of Toyota Arena.”

Located in Ontario, California, the ASM-managed Toyota Arena has capacity up to 11,000 fans and was known as Citizens Business Bank Arena before transitioning to its current name in 2019.

Le Grand brings more than two decades of experience in the Hospitality and Entertainment industry to his new role at the Toyota and he will relocate to Southern California for the gig.

He began his career at Rams Head Live in Baltimore, where he rose to the position of Assistant General Manager and then General Manager, overseeing hundreds of employees, scheduling, inventory and day-to-day operations. During his tenure at Rams Head, he played a key role in developing the venue’s $2.8 million-dollar annual revenue.

More recently, he held a senior post at Live! Casino Hotel in Hanover, MD.