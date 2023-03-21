Frost Bank Strikes A Naming Rights Deal For The ASM Global-Managed Boeing Center at Tech Port

SAN ANTONIO, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management company ASM Global shared the details on a new multi-year rights deal that will see Frost Bank become a founding partner for San Antonio’s 130,000-square-foot exhibition facility, Boeing Center at Tech Port.

The deal includes naming rights for the premium level at the arena, which will now be named the Frost Club with expanded VIP offerings at the venue. The deal will also see Frost Bank become the official commercial banking partner for the Tech Port.

As part of the agreement, Frost Bank plans to host activations such as community seminars, financial literacy classes, career fairs, and family-oriented events.

“This is a great opportunity to further strengthen our presence in this community that is key to Frost and the city of San Antonio,” said Dan Geddes, Frost’s regional president in San Antonio. “Our sponsorship will give Frost the chance to be involved in activities and events taking place at Boeing Center at Tech Port, which includes the LAN Gaming Center and San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology. We look forward to this partnership and the impact it will have in the community.”

“We’re honored by this alliance with one of the country’s most esteemed banking names. It’s a partnership that produces meaning and value for the entire region. Boeing Center at Tech Port is a centerpiece of Port San Antonio’s commitment to regional economic development, and Frost is the perfect partner to help make that happen,” added ASM Global Chief Commercial Officer Jason Oberlander.