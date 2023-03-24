Sony Shuts Down Arista Nashville Label

NASHVILLE, TN (VIP-BOOKING) – Sony Music has dissolved its long-standing Arista Nashville label, founded in 1989 by Clive Davis and songwriter/executive Tim Dubois.

The move will see most of the label artists absorbed into Sony Music Nashville, while the dedicated promotion and artist development staff will be shifted to RCA and Columbia.

Brooks & Dunn, one of the label’s cornerstone acts, will not be an ongoing concern on the recording front, having not released new material since 2007.

The label had a strong run in the 1990s with hits from Alan Jackson, Pam Tillis, Diamond Rio, and others, and in the 2000s with Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley.