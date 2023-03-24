Queen + Adam Lambert Return For ‘The Rhapsody’ Tour Across North America

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Queen + Adam Lambert are bringing their highly acclaimed production, now expanded and updated, back to North America – where the band first launched their universally praised Rhapsody Tour with 25 shows back in 2019.

After a 4-year hiatus, Sir Brian May, Roger Taylor and frontman Adam Lambert have announced another set of dates for this Fall. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena on October 4, making stops in New York, Boston, Toronto, Philly, Chicago and more before concluding at BMO Stadium in the city of angels.

May says, “Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out, world.”

Lambert said, “I can’t wait to tour North America one more time with the Rhapsody tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor.”

Lambert and Queen’s 150-minute career-spanning setlist celebrates the band’s extraordinary back catalog, lining up wall-to-wall anthems like “We Will Rock You,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Radio Ga Ga,” and “Somebody To Love” alongside classic deep cuts and vintage fan favorites. Featuring a state-of-the-art stage design, incredible special effects and set pieces, this sense-swamping extravaganza has been blowing critics and fans away worldwide.

As with last year’s UK and European dates, the 2023 North American tour will see Queen + Adam Lambert supported on stage by their regular band members, long-serving Queen keyboard player and musical director Spike Edney, bass guitarist Neil Fairclough and percussionist Tyler Warren.

The Rhapsody show is forever evolving. But it remains at heart a tribute to Freddie Mercury and his majestic legacy, a confirmation of Brian and Roger’s undimmed musical prowess, plus a magnificent showcase for Adam’s vocal skills and electrifying stage charisma, all of which adds up to a glorious full-blooded celebration of one of the greatest songbooks in rock history.

Tickets will be available via a general on-sale beginning Friday (March 31) at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com.

Those who purchase tickets and can no longer attend their show will be able to sell their tickets at the price they paid using a face value ticket exchange, including the Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange – which is free to use for buyers and sellers.

Unfortunately, the states of NY, IL, and CO have laws that protect ticket scalpers – these laws prohibit artists from restricting the transfer of their tickets to face-value exchanges only. For shows in these states, Queen + Adam Lambert strongly encourages fans to only buy or sell tickets to one another on face value exchanges.

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR 2023 DATES:

Wed Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sun Oct 08 – Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Tue Oct 10 — Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Oct 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 18 — Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 23 — Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Oct 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Oct 27 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Mon Oct 30 — Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Nov 02 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Nov 05 — Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium