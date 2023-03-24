grandson Announces New Album ‘I Love You, I’m Trying’ & Sets Out For North American Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Genre-smashing alternative artist grandson announced today, Friday (March 24), his new album, I Love You, I’m Trying, out May 5 via Fueled By Ramen. Known for his political and social lyrics, grandson has turned the lens inward, resulting in a 12-track collection of his most personal and vulnerable songwriting to date.

“I’m painting the intimate portrait of myself – covering themes of self-harm, family trauma, the hidden side of life on the road, and so much more,” grandson shares. “This is the album that 16-year-old me needed. This is the album I was scared to write, and the album fans of mine deserve to hear. Above all, this is the album where I face a big question: can I handle the changes life throws at me, and if this is all that there is to life, can it be enough to be happy?”

After being labeled a political artist (which he is honored to be considered), he felt slightly boxed in by the title. The pressure of writing a song to “change the world” and imposter syndrome had taken over, pushing the artist to the brink of burnout. After 2020’s Death of an Optimist, the singer/songwriter wanted to create a project where he felt like he had “something to lose.”

I Love You, I’m Trying comes from a place of surrender – surrender to control the narrative. It’s a deep dive into the psyche of an often emotionally unstable, fragile and yet powerful creative force. The result peels back the layers of grandson’s public persona, a bold undertaking; the album was written with a sense of survival and urgency, with the artist penning 40 songs in total – whittling them down to the 12 that appear on the album.

The first single from the upcoming EP, “Drones,” is out today. From spoken lyrics to a frantic chorus vocal performance, the track is an industrial dance-punk anthem that revels in bad feelings.

“Tell me one good lie / so I can sleep at night / Hurt me one more time / I want to feel alive.”

“‘Drones’ is a twisting, spiraling journey through the lies we tell ourselves to get through the day when the hard truth may bury us,” grandson shares.

“Two Along the Way” features a repurposed old recording from grandson’s father, “Eulogy” is a chugging hip-hop alternative anthem that features the line, “Do I exist if I don’t exist on the internet,” grandson did indeed turn the lens around – laying himself bare, revealing himself to his listeners … and most importantly, bringing them along for the ride.

In support of the new album, grandson will embark on a headlining trek through the US, kicking off at San Diego’s House of Blues on May 12 and concluding on July 11 at Wally’s in Hampton Beach, NH. On select dates, the tour will feature special guests K. Flay, Jack Kays, DE’WAYNE, and No Love for the Middle Child. grandson will also travel to Canada, Mexico, the UK and Europe.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now, with US tour routing listed below.

May 12th – House Of Blues – San Diego, California #

May 14th – Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, New Mexico #

May 16th – Warehouse Live – Houston, Texas #

May 17th – Tech Port Center – San Antonio, Texas #

May 18th – House Of Blues – Dallas, Texas #

May 19th – Joy Theater – New Orleans, Louisiana #

May 21st – Welcome to Rockville Festival – Daytona Beach, Florida

May 22nd – The Ritz Ybor – Tampa, Florida #

May 23rd – The Masquerade (Heaven) – Atlanta, Georgia #

May 24th – Skydeck – Nashville, Tennessee #

May 26th – The National – Richmond, Virginia #

May 27th – The Fillmore – Charlotte, North Carolina #

May 28th – Sonic Temple Festival – Columbus, Ohio

May 29th – The Fillmore – Silver Spring, Maryland #

May 31st – House Of Blues – Boston, Massachusetts #

June 2nd – Toads – New Haven, Connecticut #

June 3rd – Webster Hall – New York, New York *

June 4th – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania *

June 5th – Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania *

June 6th – Egyptian Room – Indianapolis, Indiana *

June 9th – St. Andrews Hall – Detroit, Michigan *

June 11th – House Of Blues – Chicago, Illinois *

June 12th – Palace Theatre – St. Paul, Minnesota

June 13th – The Rave – Milwaukee, Wisconsin *

June 15th – The Admiral – Omaha, Nebraska *

June 16th – The Factory – St. Louis, Missouri *

June 17th – Boulevardia Festival – Kansas City, Missouri

June 19th – Mission Ballroom – Denver, Colorado *

June 20th – The Complex – Salt Lake City, Utah *

June 22nd – Revolution Concert House – Boise, Idaho *

June 23rd – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, Washington *

June 24th – Roseland Theatre – Portland, Oregon *

June 26th – Warfield Theatre – San Francisco, California *

June 27th – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, California *

June 29th – Van Buren – Phoenix, Arizona *

July 1st – Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma ^

July 2nd – Growlers – Memphis, Tennessee ^

July 3rd – Bogarts – Cincinnati, Ohio ^

July 5th – Empire Live Underground – Albany, New York ^

July 9th – Aura – Portland, Maine ^

July 10th – The Met – Pawtucket, Rhode Island ^

July 11th – Wally’s – Hampton Beach, New Hampshire ^

* Jack Kays

# DE’WAYNE

^ No Love For The Middle Child & grandson only

K.Flay (Direct Support May 12th – June 29th)