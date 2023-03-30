Live Nation Finland Launches U Nation – A New Electronic Music Event in Helsinki

HELSINKI, FI (VIP-BOOKING) – Live Nation Finland has announced the debut of U Nation, a two-day electronic music extravaganza featuring renowned artists Charlotte de Witte and Eric Prydz. The event is set to take place from June 30 to July 1st at Kansalaistori Square in Helsinki, Finland.

In addition to the headlining acts, U Nation`s impressive lineup includes English DJ duo CamelPhat, Honey Dijon, and The Blessed Madonna from the United States, as well as Finnish performers Mr. A and Orkidea.

Harri Andersson, also known as DJ Proteus, is the primary architect behind U Nation. As a promoter for Live Nation Finland, he has crafted an event that promotes musical diversity, environmental sustainability, and individuality.

Partnering with the event is the City of Helsinki, whose head of brand, marketing, and events department, Sanna Forsström, expressed her support for U Nation`s values.

She said, “At the city of Helsinki, we are aligned with Live Nation`s mission of promoting equality, environmental sustainability, and celebrating individuality. As a bustling metropolis that welcomes global travel and events, we see U Nation as an excellent embodiment of our goals in action.”