Vassy Makes History As First Woman to Win ICON Award At the Electronic Dance Music Awards (EDMA)

MIAMI, FL (CelebrityAccess) – Greek-Australian EDM artist Vassy has made history as the first woman to win the Electronic Dance Music Awards (EDMA) ICON Award, held Friday (March 24) at Miami’s Fontainebleau Hotel during Miami’s music week.

The singer, songwriter, and producer expressed her disbelief and gratitude upon receiving the award, noting that she is from a small remote town in Australia and never imagined achieving such a high honor,” reports The National Herald.

In an interview with youredm.com, Vassy said, “It’s truly such an honor to be the first woman to win the ICON award. I am proud to lead the path for many other women out there and artists in the Dance space. I can’t believe that a Greek Aussie girl all the way from a little remote town in Australia comes to America to pursue her dreams and becomes a Music Icon.

“I am proud that I can show other artists and women that you don’t have to be a guy or a DJ, and if you remain authentic to yourself it will pay off.

“In such a male dominated genre, and DJ Driven industry as an artist in the dance space I stayed authentic to myself, so to receive the 2023 ICON Award being the first woman to do so just reinforces how important it is, to be true to yourself.”

Vassy recently topped the US dance charts with her song “Pieces” in collaboration with Bingo Players and Disco Fries.

When asked what the future holds, she replied, “Lots of new music and songs that are definitely authentically Vassy songs. I have shows coming up, but for me, 2023 is all about the music and the fans.”

You can check out Vassy, David Guetta, and Showtek below on the song, “Bad.”