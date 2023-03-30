Dice Renews Ticketing Partnership With East London Venue – Troxy

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Dice has renewed its five-year primary ticketing partnership with the Troxy venue located in East London. The live event discovery platform will remain the official primary ticketing partner for all Troxy shows.

“Building on the success of the last five years, Dice and Troxy remain committed to collaborating on diverse programming and creative marketing campaigns to showcase an eclectic mix of international and homegrown talent at the venue,” said a statement.

Fans will continue to have access to the venue’s range of events on Dice, including upcoming shows by The Flaming Lips, Diplo, Le Tigre and The Mars Volta, among others. Troxy was initially opened as a cinema in 1933 before it was converted into a live events space in 2006.

Sam Ricketts, account director at Dice, said: “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with such a well-loved venue like Troxy. Their programming is exceptional, showcasing world-renowned acts like Dexta Daps and Disclosure to LGBTQIA+-friendly events with Buttmitzvah. Like Dice, Troxy is about the fan experience, ensuring that fans of all genres are catered for and have the best night out. We can’t wait to support them in the coming years and see what else we can do together for live shows.”