REPORT: ShowDog Nashville No Longer Has Promotion Team

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Country singer/songwriter Toby Keith’s label, ShowDog Nashville, has reportedly let their entire promotions go—no official word from the label as of press time.

AllAccess reports multiple staffers in the promotion department at ShowDog have confirmed they were released from their jobs on Friday (March 31). The label is headed by Keith and his manager, TK Kimbrell.

The publicist for ShowDog confirmed to AllAccess that the Thirty Tigers distributed label is not shuttering its doors but confirms the promotion team was indeed terminated.

Alongside Keith, the label’s roster includes Clay Walker, Keith’s daughter, Krystal Keith, and Kimberly Kelly.

The promotion team that was let go consisted of Senior Vice President (SVP) Rick Moxley, Vice President (VP) Teddi Bonadies, Greg Sax, Blake Nixon, JC Coffey, Pat Surnegie, and assistant Laurie Gore.

The label was founded in 2005 as a joint venture with Big Machine Records before splitting off on its own six months later.

CelebrityAccess (CA) has reached out to ShowDog; as of press time, no comment was received.