Text marketing is an effective way to reach customers directly and quickly, as most people have their mobile phones with them at all times and text campaigns have a 98% open rate. Text campaigns can be used to manually or automatically send event reminders, exclusive deals and promotions, and other important updates about upcoming concerts and events. Although text marketing is effective, it’s important for concert venues to obtain consent from customers before sending text messages and to comply with relevant laws and regulations regarding text marketing. Consent can be collected in a number of ways.

Venues can use email and text campaigns to reengage fans and guests in various ways to boost thier reputation and increase revenue. Here are some strategies venues can use:

Send personalized messages: Use customer data to personalize email and text messages for each customer. This can include recommendations for upcoming concerts or events based on their previous purchase history or browsing behavior on the venue’s website. Offer exclusive deals and promotions: Send exclusive deals and promotions to subscribers to encourage them to purchase tickets for upcoming events. This can include early access to tickets or discounts on tickets for loyal customers. Highlight upcoming concerts and events: Use email and text campaigns to promote upcoming concerts and events, including headliners and opening acts. This can generate excitement and encourage fans to buy tickets. Collect feedback and reviews: Use email campaigns to solicit feedback and reviews from fans and guests who have attended previous events. This can help identify areas for improvement and also provide social proof that can be used to boost the venue’s reputation. Automate review collection and management: Use review automation tools to automatically collect and manage reviews from fans and guests. This can help streamline the process and ensure that reviews are promptly addressed and shared across multiple platforms.

By implementing these strategies, venues can use email and text campaigns to reengage fans and guests and increase revenue. Review automation can help boost their reputation by providing valuable feedback and social proof that can be used to attract new customers and retain existing ones.