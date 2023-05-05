Keith Richards Joins Forty5 As A Talent Buyer

INDIANPOLIS (CelebrityAccess) — Indianapolis-based concert promoter and venue operator Forty5 announced that Keith Richards has joined the company as a talent buyer.

Richards joins Fort5 with more than a decade of relevant experience, including agent gigs at Paradigm and Fleming Artists and as Director of Touring & Live Events at WMG.

More recently, he was in a sales role at Mandolin, the concert live streaming platform which announced it was shutting down in March.

“I’m incredibly thankful to Eric Tobias and the entire team at Forty5 and The Vogue Theater for this opportunity. I’ve felt nothing but welcomed and I’m beyond excited to see what all we can accomplish in months and years ahead,” Richards wrote.

Forty5 operates Indy’s Vogue Theatre and produces shows at the Tobias Theater at Newfields and other local venues. They also produce Rock The Ruins, a summer concert series at Indy’s Holliday Park.