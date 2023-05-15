Promoters Mammoth Inc., and 1% Productions Announce Initial Lineup for New Venue – The Astro Theater / The Astro Amphitheater

LA VISTA, NE (CelebrityAccess) – Promoters Mammoth, Inc., 1% Productions and investment and development company, City+Ventures proudly announce the initial live performances scheduled at The Astro Theater, located at 8302 City Center Drive, La Vista, NE 68128.) The new multi-purpose theater hosts indoor and outdoor events focused on creating a top-notch experience for artists and fans alike. Details and tickets for all shows can be found HERE, with show dates, ticketing, and on-sale dates listed below.

The initial shows are as follows:

I Want My 80’s Tour with Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone on August 30 at The Astro Amphitheater (outdoor)

Tickets are on sale this Friday, May 19, at 10 am local time



Beth Hart on September 16 at The Astro (indoor)

Tickets are on sale this Friday, May 19, at 10 am local time

Ancient Aliens Live on September 21 at The Astro (indoor)

Tickets on sale this Friday, May 19 at 10 am local time

Goo Goo Dolls with Fitz & The Tantrums on September 23 at The Astro Amphitheater (outdoor)

Tickets on sale this Friday, May 19 at 10am local time

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band on September 24 at The Astro (indoor)

Ticket on sale this Friday, May 19 at 10am local time

The Gaslight Anthem on September 30 at The Astro (indoor)

Tickets on sale now

Dropkick Murphys with The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern on October 5 at The Astro Amphitheater (outdoor)

Ticket on sale this Friday, May 19 at 10am local time

Looking to fill the gap of a medium-sized venue in Omaha’s metro’s music scene, City+Ventures along with live music and entertainment businesses 1% Productions and Mammoth, Inc. have joined forces on a new music venue set to open August 2023: The Astro and The Astro Amphitheater.

The live performance complex has a 2,400-person, 52,000-square foot indoor theater called The Astro, which connects to an outdoor grass amphitheater, The Astro Amphitheater, hosting 5,500 attendees and overlooking a 34-acre public park.

1% Productions and Mammoth, Inc. manage bookings for the facility with grand opening events being announced in the coming months. The two companies enjoy a long history together having booked shows for CHI Center, Mid-America Center, Baxter Arena, Ralston Arena, Sumtur Amphitheater, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Westfair Amphitheater, Pinewood Bowl, Holland Center, Orpheum Theater, The Admiral (formerly Sokol Auditorium), Bourbon, The Waiting Room, and Reverb Lounge.