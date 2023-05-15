Season 24 Of The Voice Coaches Include Reba McEntire, John Legend, And Gwen Stefani

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Voice will return this fall for its 24th season with a new lineup of coaches that includes Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Reba McEntire.

McEntire will step into the void created by coach and fellow country artist Blake Shelton’s departure at the end of the 23rd season and while it’s her first foray on the show as a coach, she is no stranger to The Voice.

She previously joined season 23 as a mentor and as an advisor for Blake’s team way back in season 1.

“It’s so much fun to be back on The Voice again,” McEntire said during a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “It’s always a lot of fun to give advice because I study people when they perform, and I want to be touched when they’re singing to me.”

Compared with McEntire’s pedigree, Niall Horan, who is returning for his second season, is a relative newcomer to The Voice after first joining the show in its current season as a coach.

Additionally, longtime coach Gwen Stefani is returning to The Voice as a coach in Season 24. John Legend, who took a brief hiatus from the show last season, will also return as a coach for Season 24.